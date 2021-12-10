Britain records 58,194 new COVID cases, 120 deaths

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
OVERVIEW: U.K. Records 1st Omicron Death; Omicron Now in 30 U.S. States; 5.3 Million Have Died From COVID-19 The United Kingdom reported the world’s first publicly confirmed death from COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, USA Today reports. The variant has been identified in at least 30 states, according...
MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 262 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,983. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Alire...
HONG KONG/LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain has scolded China for its broadening use of a national security law in Hong Kong, detailing attacks on the city's vaunted judiciary, civil society groups and foreign diplomats. "The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy," Foreign...
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China reported 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 14, compared with 76 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 51 a day earlier.
SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated continue to spike, with the number of patients in serious condition also reaching a fresh high at 964. Daily tallies of infections shot past 7,000...
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nightclub owners in London criticised new restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus variants that will go into effect on Wednesday, saying that a lack of rapid COVID-19 tests will make enforcement a “big challenge”. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the...
PHNOM PENH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cambodia has detected the country's first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said. The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in...
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has told pharmacies that it cannot increase the number of COVID-19 rapid tests it delivers each day, The Telegraph reported late on Tuesday. Infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have risen in the United Kingdom with the number of...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the...
A double-vaccinated woman has caught COVID-19 after a lab mouse bit her, say reports. Taiwan has not seen any community cases of the virus in over a month. The technician took trains and buses, shopped, and dined out before testing positive despite feeling sick. A laboratory worker in Taiwan has...
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain said it would push back at what it casts as attempts by Russia and China to establish national sovereignty over the communications arteries and emerging technologies which will shape the 21st Century. Britain depicts China and Russia as strategic rivals whose rush for control...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
U.K. stocks struggled for traction on Monday as a warning over the omicron variant weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index UK:UKX slipped 0.2% to 7,278, though the mining sector appeared to be getting a boost, after China’s top officials reportedly set 2022 targets that included stabilizing the economy over the weekend. Prospects for miners tend to improve in step with global growth.
Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support program that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday — before the emergence of the omicron variant raised new concerns over the unemployment outlook.The Office for National Statistics found that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. The statistics agency also found that the unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October. Both measures provide further evidence that the end of the British government's...
LONDON (Reuters) - A record two thirds of British households expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates within the next six months, but the proportion expecting a rise in the very short term has fallen due to the Omicron variant, a survey showed on Wednesday. “Although dented slightly...
