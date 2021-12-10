ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Harlem Globetrotters host Make-A-Wish Ambassadors Day for kids at SNHU Arena

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Granite State kids got to meet Chris "Handles" Franklin...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Police Athletic League In Harlem Hosts Annual Holiday Party For Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa arrived early for dozens of children in Manhattan on Saturday. Children ages 5-12 enjoyed a festive annual holiday party at the Police Athletic League in Harlem. They enjoyed face-painting and arts and crafts, along with some music and good food. NYPD officers and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attended the festivities, helping children playing carnival games. “They do sports events with our kids. They come to our centers and they give talks about careers, about safety, you know, awareness about different topics, you know, how to stay out of trouble and how to be a good citizen,” one person said. Children also took home gifts and some fun memories to last them a long time. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
MANHATTAN, NY
wtae.com

Harlem Globetrotters family 4-Pack of tickets + meet & greet!

PITTSBURGH — THEY'RE BACK IN PITTSBURGH FOR 2021. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 26 for 2 great shows at 1 and 6 p.m. and you can win a family 4-pack of tickets AND a meet and greet for the 6 p.m. show - but only if you enter below!
NBA
foxbangor.com

Penguin handler Make-A-Wish fulfilled

PORTLAND (WGME) — A 5-year-old boy from Buxton who has battled leukemia his entire life has had a wish granted at the Maine Mall. Since he was a toddler, Jackson has loved penguins and has relied on dozens of penguin stuffed animals to keep him comforted during years of cancer treatment.
PORTLAND, ME
b105.com

Win Harlem Globetrotters tickets!

The B-105 Ticket Window is opening for Harlem Globetrotters at Heritage Bank Center on Thursday, December 30th!. Tune in Friday from 9a till 5p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters!. Listen for each hour for the cue to call 513-749-2105 and caller 10...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snhu Arena#Make A Wish#Ambassadors
cbslocal.com

Police Athletic League In Harlem Hosts Annual Holiday Party For Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa arrived early for dozens of children in Manhattan on Saturday. Children ages 5-12 enjoyed a festive annual holiday party at the Police Athletic League in Harlem. They enjoyed face-painting and arts and crafts, along with some music and good food. NYPD officers and Police...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy