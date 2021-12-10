Harlem Globetrotters host Make-A-Wish Ambassadors Day for kids at SNHU Arena

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa arrived early for dozens of children in Manhattan on Saturday. Children ages 5-12 enjoyed a festive annual holiday party at the Police Athletic League in Harlem. They enjoyed face-painting and arts and crafts, along with some music and good food. NYPD officers and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attended the festivities, helping children playing carnival games. “They do sports events with our kids. They come to our centers and they give talks about careers, about safety, you know, awareness about different topics, you know, how to stay out of trouble and how to be a good citizen,” one person said. Children also took home gifts and some fun memories to last them a long time. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO