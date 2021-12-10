ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tony Hawk 'mistaken' for Tony Hawk at coffee shop

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

When it comes to fan encounters, Tony Hawk has quite a few interesting stories he could share.

Apparently, people often come up to the legendary skateboarder somewhat confused by how closely he resembles...well, himself.

It happens more often than you’d think, and Hawk frequently takes to Twitter to divulge on the epicness of the unbeknownst fan’s ignorance.

His latest mistaken identity occurred while at a coffee shop, which he (thankfully) took to social media to tell us all about.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At coffee shop this morning:

Girl behind counter: (not joking) ‘has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?’

Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.

Her: haha, here’s your coffee

Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): ‘you really do look like him’

The barista has since made note of her blunder on the North Carolina coffee shop’s Instagram, explaining that she actually knew she was speaking to Hawk but “couldn’t let herself believe it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPyUP_0dJiw4DS00
Screenshot of @grounded.coffeehouse Instagram Story (@grounded.coffeehouse)

The excited fan also posted Hawk’s receipt on the shop’s Instagram feed, which showed that the americano and white mocha order had, in fact, been paid for by one Tony Hawk.

“Y’all know I’m fan girling over here!” her caption read.

It seems like there are no hard feelings about the mishap on Hawk’s side though as he recently reposted the Instagram story and even tweeted about it.

“Meanwhile, over on Instagram:” he wrote about the fan excitedly relaying her experience.

All’s well that ends well!

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Tony Hawk announces first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tony Hawk on Friday announced the first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas. The event will be held on May 12 through 15, 2022, Hawk said on Twitter. Few details were immediately released, but Hawk said the event will be three days of skate events, performances by his favorite bands, video games and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tony Hawk’s net worth in 2021

Tony Hawk is regarded as the most influential figure of all time in the sport of skateboarding. He is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and his name is usually associated with the sport. Aside from that, he also has a skateboarding company and a foundation that helps build skateparks in underprivileged areas around the world. In this article, we will take a look at Tony Hawk’s net worth in 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thexboxhub.com

How Activision Helped Tony Hawk Build a $140 Million Empire

The enduring popularity of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series that Activision published and Vicarious Visions and Robomodo developed has helped cement the godfather of skateboarding, Tony Hawk, as one of the wealthiest athletes of all time in the extreme sports world. Just after his retirement in 2003, Hawk debuted the first of a hugely successful gaming franchise. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, published by Activision, became an instant hit as gamers of all ages attempted to successfully land one of Hawk’s 100 signature skateboarding tricks.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Tells 'BMF' Star Lil Meech To Put In A Good Word To 50 Cent

50 Cent’s television empire grows with each new show he launches. Several rappers such as Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll and more have joined 50’s side, and all appeared on either BMF or Power. However, there’s one rapper who’s looking to join in on all the fun.
CELEBRITIES
phillyfunguide.com

Tony Jones with Starlene Bey

Tony TNT Jones, a talented bassist, composer, producer, vocalist, and arranger. He was formerly the musical director for the R&B legendary vocal group "Sister Sledge". Jones got the name TNT while touring with "Sister Sledge" during 1985 thru 1997. Tony TNT Jones, a native of Philadelphia was and still is a major musical contributor of the "Sound of Philadelphia".
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Mistaken Identity
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brave couple take on driving range challenge with PAINFUL ENDING

Sometimes when you're bored on the driving range, you might try hitting a trick shot or completing a challenge with your friends. Anything just to get rid of your last 10 balls or so. We have seen videos before of golfers acting as tees. Yes, you read that correctly and...
GOLF
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘King Richard’: How the Tennis Drama Navigated Some Tricky Familial Terrain

Isha Price was in New York City to urge on her sisters, tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, at the 2018 U.S. Open when she took a detour on the second day of the Grand Slam tournament to meet with film producer Tim White and screenwriter Zach Baylin. It wasn’t the first time Hollywood had come calling with an idea for a movie about her famous siblings, but every other pitch had landed outside the service line. This time was different. Baylin’s script centered on the family’s early years and, more specifically, Richard Williams, the larger-than-life dad and coach whose ambitious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Indy100

Indy100

138K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy