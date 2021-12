Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETH) was plummeting over 10% on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which both suffered bearish breaks. Technical traders may have seen the sell-off coming because on Dec. 8, Benzinga pointed out the bear flag pattern Ethereum Classic had printed on the daily chart, which the crypto reacted bearishly to the following day. While Bitcoin and Ethereum traded to new all-time highs in November, Ethereum Classic has failed to make it anywhere close to its May 6 all-time high of $175 and on Monday the crypto looked to be headed toward a do-or-die level of $32.17.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO