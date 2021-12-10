Montana coronavirus report

Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke Monday to a meeting of health care workers and community members in Sidney, where some employees of the Sidney Health Center have been protesting the hospital’s announcement that it will comply with a federal vaccine mandate for health care providers that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding. Employees at such organizations across the state must show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of vaccination by next Monday, Dec. 6, per new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

SIDNEY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO