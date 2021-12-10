ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuvocargo raises $20.5M to boost trade between US and Mexico

By Noi Mahoney
Cover picture for the articleCross-border startup Nuvocargo announced Friday that it has raised $20.5 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management. Deepak Chhugani, Nuvocargo’s founder and CEO, said the company didn’t need the capital since it still had most of the $12 million it raised in a series A round in...

