The year 2022 will be an inflection point for the EV industry, given the stage is set for massive consumer demand, an analyst at Wedbush said. Global EV Penetration to Increase By 60% In 2022: Although the chip shortage remains a lingering overhang on the EV industry, the impact will be moderated in the next three months, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Supply constraints will likely move from a headwind into a tailwind for the overall EV sector in 2022, he added.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO