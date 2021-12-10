ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service nixes ramp harvesting in New River Gorge National Park & Preserve

Cover picture for the articleGLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WV News) — The National Park Service announced Friday that due to population declines, ramp harvesting will no longer be allowed within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley...

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The National Park Service announces that, due to population decline, ramp (also known as wild leeks) harvesting will no longer be allowed within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River. Changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.
