National Park Service nixes ramp harvesting in New River Gorge National Park & Preserve

Two canyoneers rescued and one fatality at the exit of Heaps Canyon in Zion National Park. SPRINGDALE, Utah – This weekend, the Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team responded to an emergency call at the exit of Heaps Canyon. Rescuers found two canyoneers stranded on a rock perch about 280 feet above Upper Emerald Pools. They also found one canyoneer suspended from a rope about 260 feet above the pool (20 feet below the perch). The canyoneer who was suspended, 31-year-old Andrew Arvig of Chesapeake, Virginia was lowered to the ground and later pronounced deceased by a doctor. The Zion Technical Search and Rescue Team assisted the other two canyoneers with rappelling safely to the ground.

SPRINGDALE, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO