The Latest from NH Bulletin 12/9/21

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
(CNN) — For the first time in the New York Police Department's 176-year history, a woman will become police commissioner of the nation's largest police force -- leading an agency tasked with combating police misconduct and the recent rise in violent crime, while raising the stakes for departments around the country.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday in the wake of deadly tornadoes and severe storms that devastated the area to survey storm damage, meet with victims and deliver remarks. Biden landed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Wednesday morning and was greeted by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear....
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation surging and unemployment falling, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will shrink its support for the economy more quickly and expects to raise interest rates three times next year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is growing at a “robust pace”...
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
