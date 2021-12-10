ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at 'West Side Story,' 'Hawkeye'

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies and shows are coming to a screen near...

Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
West Side Story Remake Praised by Critics: 'Spielberg Topped the Original'

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake has critics swooning. The film screened for the first time on Monday and critics were quick to share their reactions on social media afterward, including Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt, who tweeted, "Nobody needed to mess with #WestSideStory but Steven Spielberg went and did it and dammit it's really good, great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to to see in everything."
MOVIES
d23.com

Making Their Mark in West Side Story

20th Century Studios’ upcoming reimagining of the beloved musical West Side Story tells the iconic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Set among the streets of adjoining Upper West Side neighborhoods Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill, the film—like its source material—is inspired by the star-crossed protagonists of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, putting a couple in love in the middle of a tense standoff that’s both powerfully political and deeply personal.
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ Lead 2022 Critics Choice Film Nominations

West Side Story and Belfast lead the film nominations for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with 11 each, and Dune and The Power of the Dog follow in second place with 10 nods apiece. Belfast racked up nominations for best picture, best supporting actor for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, best supporting actress for Caitriona Balfe, best young actor/actress for Jude Hill, best acting ensemble, best director and best original screenplay categories, as well as best cinematography, best production design and best editing. West Side Story earned nominations in the best picture, best director, best supporting actress for both Ariana DeBose...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Why ‘West Side Story’ May Be the Most Critical Release of the Covid Era

If you are interested in the future of non-franchise, non-comic book films at the movie theater, you’ve got an assignment this weekend: make it a priority to see “West Side Story” (Disney). Still, the film’s post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas dead-zone release date will make it riskier than normal to determine whether it is a success, at least initially. The stakes are high indeed for this $100 million feature, and they go beyond just its profitability, so a lot of context should be considered.
MOVIES
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
IGN

West Side Story Video Review

West Side Story debuts in theaters on Dec. 10, 2021. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. Not everything works in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story - how could it, when the 1961 classic is nigh unimpeachable? - but his visual translation of some of the original's latent ideas makes it a complementary piece. At once rougher and more dazzling, it has tremendous high points that seldom overlap with its predecessor, resulting in a remake that feels both hyper-charged and wholly justified. A true thing of beauty.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

Chino from West Side Story

Josh Andres Rivera plays Chino in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He says that in this remake his character remains pivotal but in a different way.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Inside The 'West Side Story' Premiere

West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

Could NC's Ariana DeBose get an Oscar nod for 'West Side Story'? What the critics say

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” just made its much anticipated premiere and has been earning praise and awards chatter ever since. The film is rated 95% “fresh” on rottentomatoes.com, which aggregates critics’ reviews. Included in the conversation is Raleigh’s Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Steven Spielberg’s Musical Remake

Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story has been one of the most anticipated movies of the last two years, by virtue of the fact that it wasn’t released in 2020 as originally planned. Based on early reviews, every movie that won an Oscar earlier this year might want to thank Steven Spielberg for not releasing the movie, because he has a serious contender and something critics clearly believe is one of the best movies of 2021.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Feels like an Oscar contender’: West Side Story remake draws glowing first reactions from critics

Critics have shared their exuberant first reactions to Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.The classic musical, based on the story of Romeo and Juliet, has been adapted by the filmmaker for a new film starring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler.Early reactions to the film have been shared on social media by critics, with the verdict being almost unanimously positive.In one tweet, Variety’s Brent Lang wrote that the film was “bold and stirring”. “The best parts are Tony Kushner’s book and the dramatic reimagining of classic numbers such as ‘America’ and ‘Somewhere’,” he wrote. “Ansel was a bit...
MOVIES
Deseret News

‘West Side Story’: Critics love it. Moviegoers? Not so much

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake swept critics off their feet but their reviews couldn’t convince moviegoers to go. Over the weekend, the Disney and 20th Century Studio’s ambitious remake made just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a small number for the scale and scope of the movie, even by pandemic standards, missing the prerelease hope of $25 million by 40%, according to The New York Times.
MOVIES

