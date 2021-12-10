ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Freebie Friday: Cinema 4D Candy from The Pixel Lab

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload 15 Free Cinema 4D Arnold Textures: Chocolate and Gummy Bear Candy, provided by The Pixel Lab. This is created by Alessandro Boncio, and it’s a 15 pack of free Arnold Render + Cinema 4D materials. It’s a candy pack and it has chocolate materials and gummy bear materials. Super realistic,...

Reset PSR: How to Center any Object in Cinema 4D

In Cinema 4D, right-click in the dark gray area next to the toolbar. Choose Customize Palette. A Customize Commands… palette will appear. To use, select any object, camera, or light, then tap the PSR 0 button. Watch in amazement on all the time you just saved. Watch a video about...
ELECTRONICS
Update: Chaos V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D Update 2 – New Chaos Cosmos Materials, UVW Randomizer, More

Update 2 for V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D adds several new features, including Chaos Cosmos materials, UVW Randomizer, and VFB enhancements, designed to streamline your workflow. V-Ray 5, update 2 is here to help streamline your workflow. Bring your scenes to life in no time with Chaos Cosmos materials, easily randomize textures with V-Ray UVW Randomizer, explore your scenes in real-time with zero setup thanks to the Chaos Vantage Live Link, and instantly adjust the detail of your renders right from the VFB with the new Blur and Sharpen layers. Work more efficiently with multiple lights, and much more to maximize efficiency and performance.
ELECTRONICS
Mixing Lofi Beats with Waves Retro Fi (Free Presets)

In this tutorial, Sean Divine talks about mixing lofi beats and shows you how to add lofi nostalgia to your music with Waves Retro Fi. Retro Fi is the ultimate lofi FX chain, with everything you need to produce authentic lofi textures, warm analog sounds, and mesmerizing nostalgic vibes. He...
ELECTRONICS
10 Lofi/Retro Hip Hop Production Tricks | Waves Retro Fi

Add real-life energy and nostalgic vibes to your tracks with these 10 Lofi/Retro Hip Hop Production. Producer/rapper duo Barrows & Sun show you how to add those authentic lofi sounds in your productions with the Waves Retro Fi plugin. Waves Retro Fi. Sale: Special pricing. Limited time offer. True Lofi...
ELECTRONICS
#Cinema 4d#Pixel#Free Cinema#Arnold Render Cinema#Cinema 4d Arnold#Maxon One#Universe#Trapcode Suite#Magic Bullet Suite#Vfx Suite
Update: Maxon Releases VFX Suite 2.1

The VFX Suite 2.1 update incorporates improvements to several VFX Suite tools and adds Metal support for Shadow and Reflection. Spot Clone Tracker, King Pin Tracker, and Lens Distortion Matcher are now fully optimized for Apple silicon. Bang has been optimized to calculate blur and glow effects on the GPU for improved performance.
COMPUTERS
Toolfarm’s Top 10 Tutorials of 2021

It’s that time of year again… time for the Top 10 Tutorials of 2021! First, I want to thank you for visiting Toolfarm and supporting our company. We are a small business with a fairly large online footprint and we do our best to create content and support the products we sell every day. Thank you for your business in 2021!
SMALL BUSINESS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Foodie Friday Peppermint Candy Candy Dish

Not technically a recipe, but if you can eat it, it belongs on Foodie Friday. You can do a flat tray or, like this, make an actual bowl using the starburst peppermint candies. I placed the candies in a round, deep-dish pizza pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a low oven at about 300 degrees until the candies begin to melt into each other. Coax them into fusing with a skewer to make a solid round. Allow the melted candy disk to cool for a few seconds until it could be handled. Remove the candy from the pan by lifting the parchment paper. A quick move to flip the warm candy over, centered, on an upside down mixing blow and carefully press the candy down along the sides of the bowl and press the top on the bottom of the bowl to make sure it is flattened so it won't tip over. Before the candy totally cools, carefully remove the parchment paper since some of it will be in the folds of the sides of the bowl.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
CNET

My favorite air fryer is so cheap during Best Buy's Black Friday deals I'm buying another one

If there's one kitchen gadget I can't live without anymore it's my air fryer. We've been using them for a few years now and have always liked it more than the Instant Pot for what we prefer to cook. The problem with using air fryers daily is that you quickly learn their flaws and some of them just can't withstand the test of time. I've spent a lot of time looking around for air fryer recommendations, but the one that we ended up trying out is not one we see on many best air fryer lists, but it's been our favorite to date.
LIFESTYLE
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS

