Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is still chasing after Ray Allen’s 3-point record. There was some hype that Curry could pull it off at home against the Portland Trail Blazers last week before the Warriors went on a long road trip, though he would have needed to hit an NBA-record 16 triples to do it. The Dubs star ultimately went just 6-of-17 from deep in that game and then struggled to the tune of 3-of-14 long-range shooting in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO