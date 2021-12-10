Patrol: Alliance man killed in crash in Nebraska Panhandle

Nebraska State Troopers have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops on Wednesday. Wednesday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m. C.T., a trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of THC wax, and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO