Nebraska State

Patrol: Alliance man killed in crash in Nebraska Panhandle

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
ELLSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a man has died in a two-vehicle crash in western Nebraska....

North Platte Post

Alcohol inspections held in Custer, Cherry, Dawson counties

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol inspections at businesses in Custer, Cherry, and Dawson Counties. During the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, December 7, investigators conducted inspections at 10 businesses in Custer County. Four of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 40 percent. Only one business failed to check the minor’s ID.
North Platte Post

Big game meetings scheduled across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter. Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and...
North Platte Post

3 arrested after troopers seize drugs in stops near Roscoe, Waco

Nebraska State Troopers have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops on Wednesday. Wednesday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m. C.T., a trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of THC wax, and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
North Platte Post

Nebraska man gets prison for impersonating federal officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska says in a news release that 56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer.
North Platte Post

Bang! Nebraska crash test could lead to safer road barriers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Nebraska smashed an 80,000-pound tractor-tanker into a concrete barrier in a test that could lead to safer, more cost-effective barriers throughout the United States. The high-speed safety experiment was part of an effort by the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility...
North Platte Post

Grand Island man arrested in Kearney shooting investigation

After several months of follow-up investigation, the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Gino Liban, 19, of Grand Island for First Degree Assault and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. The warrant was issued on November 10, 2021. Liban was located and arrested without incident by the Grand Island Police Department on November 17, 2021.
North Platte Post

NSP, NDOT urge preparedness for upcoming winter storm

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions starting tonight through Saturday across many areas of Nebraska. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall across most of Nebraska, with some areas seeing accumulation of several inches....
North Platte Post

Police ID 16-year-old who died in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student. Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city's Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: possession of a firearm by prohibited person (2 counts); possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Griffin Jr, Cornell NMN. Age: 23. 1 warrant: possession of controlled substance; possess or...
