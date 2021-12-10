ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox’s David Ortiz doubles down on bromance with 1-time rival, Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez: ‘He’s a good guy’

By Mike Rosenstein
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least it was on Thursday, when former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was honored during a ceremony in Boston with other city favorites (like Kevin McHale) at TD Garden. And Ortiz had nothing but nice things to say about his one-time rival turned best bud Alex Rodriguez. Per the Boston...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Buck Showalter
NBC Sports

Tomase: Carlos Rodon is a logical Red Sox target; is that a good thing?

The upside of payroll flexibility is you don't need the Dodgers to save you from yourself every eight years. The downside is you make your biggest bets in free agency on pitchers like Carlos Rodon. The Red Sox were among many teams linked to the free agent left-hander in a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Boston Globe#Ticketmaster#Stubhub#The Red Sox Yankees#Espn#The Mitchell Report
The Staten Island Advance

Why Buck Showalter-led Mets could steal New York from the Yankees

We’re approaching a pivot point. The Mets are winning the offseason in the Big Apple, and the score isn’t even particularly close. Max Scherzer, Starling Marte and Mark Canha have arrived, fortifying a team that needed reinforcements. The owner is active, and doing the one thing baseball owners can do to impact wins and losses: Spend whatever is necessary to win.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees and Red Sox competing for short-term Trevor Story contract?

Still dreaming of the remaining best shortstop scenarios for the New York Yankees? Well, looks like you’ll have to welcome the Boston Red Sox into the bidding because we can never really make them go away. A lot’s been discussed in regard to a potential mammoth short-term contract for...
MLB
CBS Boston

David Ortiz And His Wife Tiffany Splitting Up After 25 Years Together

BOSTON (CBS) — The wife of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz announced that the couple is splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz announced the news on Instagram Monday, writing: “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.” The couple has three children. In 2013, they said they were seeking a divorce but later reconciled. Ortiz is currently on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his 20-year career, he clubbed 541 home runs while earning 10 All-Star nods and seven Silver Slugger awards. In a Red Sox uniform, Ortiz smacked 483 homers over his 14 seasons in Boston while leading the team to three World Series titles.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: Desperate times? With most of the roster in quarantine, the Chicago Bulls should sign Tim Anderson and these other celebrities to 1-day contracts.

While locked out of baseball by MLB owners, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson tweeted at the Bulls on Monday morning to remind them he’s available. The Bulls were down to eight players after Alize Johnson became the 10th player in the last two weeks to enter the COVID-19 health and safety protocols — which caused the NBA to postpone the team’s next two games, including Tuesday’s matchup ...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Minnie Miñoso’s Hall of Fame election was long overdue — but it hurts knowing the Chicago White Sox legend was deprived of experiencing the joy of the honor

There’s always a twinge of sadness when a player gets elected into the Hall of Fame after his death, as was the case recently with former Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Miñoso. You’re thrilled Miñoso finally made it after all these years but can’t help thinking about how excited he would have been reacting to the news. “Don’t tell me that maybe I’ll get in after I pass away,” Miñoso told ...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
43K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy