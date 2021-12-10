Wausau area obituaries December 10, 2021

James E. Seidel

James E. Seidel, 75, of Wausau, WI, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI. Jim died surrounded by his loved ones who, along with friends and family, will continue to honor is love of life.

Jim was born January 29, 1946, in Wausau, WI, to the late Pastor Ervin and Lena Seidel. On June 14, 1985, he married Kathy Greenhalgh. They enjoyed 36 years of marriage filled with laughter and love.

He graduated from Wausau High School in 1964 and Wartburg College, Waverly, IA, in 1968. From 1969 to 1971 he served as an Army Medic in Stuttgart, Germany. Jim spent the early years of his career as a Social Worker for the Marathon Department of Social Services. He was proud to have been an integral part of bringing Planned Parenthood to Wausau. In his career’s second act, he served as District Court Administrator for Wisconsin’s Ninth District. Jim’s dedication to the court system reflected his sense of fairness and civic duty. Jim served on the Board of Wausau’s Police and Fire Commission, was a member of the Breakfast Optimistic Club, volunteered on numerous church and community committees.

A defined part of Jim’s life was dedication to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. As a lifelong member he sang with the choir, served as Church Council President, taught Sunday School and taught Confirmation classes, served as a Eucharistic Minister for homebound members, and relished his favorite role as “Head Groundskeeper.” He enjoyed traveling, golfing, telling bad jokes, manicuring his lawn, and all-around Christian Fellowship.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Kim (Paul) Haiker, Minneapolis, grandchildren, Hudson and Vallory Haiker, sister Liz (Gary) Swedberg, Plymouth, MN, sister Judy Munger, Elkhourn, NE, brother Tom (Elena) Seidel, Poway, CA, brother-in-law Mike Greenhalgh, Madison, WI, sister-in-law Ellen Shattuck, Ripon, WI, brother-in-law Mark (Amy) Greenhalgh, Madison, WI, sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Gage, Waterloo, WI, along with nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by John Munger, Mary Greenhalgh, and Bob Shattuck.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held at St. Stephen prior to the service from 10:00 to 12:00. Pastor Gary Froseth will officiate. Luncheon and Christian Fellowship to follow at BB Jacks. For those that are unable to attend the service, livestream of the service will be available on brainardfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403 (brainardfuneral.com). In appreciation of Jim’s service to the church, memorials may be directed to St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

The family requests that all attendees wear a mask which is in keeping with COVID protocols.

Joseph R. Barnett

Joseph R. Barnett, age 88, of Weston, died on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Joseph was born on March 19, 1933 at home in Peplin to the late Kasmic and Anna (Zieleca) Siekierzynski. He married Lorraine Jagler on August 9, 1954. They were married for 67 years.

Joseph served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his time in the Army, he would go on to work at Marmett and then as a general contractor until his retirement. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Joseph is survived by his children Roger (Celsa) Barnett, Sylvia (Dennis) Johnson and Kathy Bednarz (Jeff Wayerski); 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchild, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by 1 sister and 1 brother.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston with the Rosary service prior to the start of the funeral. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

Sharon Anklam

Sharon Anklam, 73, of Wausau, left us far too soon on December 3, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.

Sharon was born March 31, 1948, to parents Edward and Shirley Dymora. Sharon loved her family, especially spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed camping and had a special group of camping friends she looked forward to spending her summers with. She found a passion in ceramics and her puppy, Sasha. She could often be found in the sunroom just watching and enjoying the nature in her backyard, particularly the animals and the flowers. She was a social woman and looked forward to dinners with her husband and friends every weekend. Everyone who met her, loved her. She was always smiling, lighting up the room. She had a big heart and a magnetic personality. Our hearts are broken and she will be sorely missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband Larry Anklam; children Jody (Tom) Siedlecki, Jeff Mesenberg, Terry Anklam, and Shannon Anklam; grandchildren Dustin, Taylor, Olyvia, Cameron, Brooke, Christopher, Cole, and Kaylee; 2 great grandchildren; brother Perry Dymora; step-brothers Edward and Mike Dymora; step mom Helen Dymora; and puppy Sasha. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward an Shirley; brother Donnie and his son Donnie, Jr.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will be held at a later date.

Todd M. Koch

Todd M. Koch, 52, Schofield, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1969, in Wausau, son of Dennis and Carole (Kropp) Koch, Kronenwetter. On June 11, 1994, he married Candice Skrzypchak at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Schofield. She survives.

His lifelong career and passion as a carpenter was building. He was a Site Superintendent at SCS- S.C.Swiderski LLC. Years prior Todd was the owner/operator for Koch Building and Remodeling, for 25 years. Some of his favorite pastimes always included his two children going camping, hiking area trails, teaching them to fish and kayaking whenever they could get on lake or river.

Survivors include his wife Candice Koch, Schofield, his children, Lucas and Olivia Koch, at home, his parents, Dennis and Carole Koch, Kronenwetter, his mother and father-in-law, David and Donna Skrzypchak, Weston, his siblings, Rick (Tara) Koch and Tim (Pam) Koch, both of Weston, a sister-in-law, Carla (Roger) Bertram, Schofield, his nieces and nephews, Vincent (Amy) Bertram, Jacklyn Bertram, Mikaela (Corbin) Kostyn, Jenna Koch and Carson, Kiley and Connor Koch and a great nephew, Bowen.

Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Bessie Kropp and Milton and Beatrice Koch.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Schofield. The Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Todd’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Todd’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Aspirus COVID Unit for the outstanding care they gave Todd during his stay with them.

Wayne E. Gibberd

Wayne Edson Gibberd, 91, Wausau, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Eagle River.

He was born March 23, 1930 in Wausau, son of the late Edson and Marie (Zielsdorf) Gibberd. On August 20, 1955, he married Gladys Bradfish at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2015.

From 1948 until 1952, Wayne served as a Petty Officer Third Class and made Petty Officer Second Class with the Aviation Ordinance in the United States Navy in Panama and Newfoundland. For 32 years, Wayne worked as a draftsman for American Can/James River Corp., until his retirement.

As a loyal member of the Boy Scouts, Wayne’s favorite quote since the age of 12 was “and now may the Great Master of all Scouts be with us ‘til we meet again”. Wayne became an Eagle Scout in 1946, earned the Silver Beaver Award, and a member of various committees for the district and Samoset Council where he met many good people and made lifelong friendships. He earned the Wood Badge, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and was an Assistant Scoutmaster. He also did a lot of volunteer work for the Boy Scout National Jamboree and Camp Phillips in Weston.

Wayne joined St. Michael Catholic Church in 1960, where he served as a Mass server, usher, a member of the cemetery committee, counted money and distributed communion at the hospital for the sick.

Survivors include, his children, Catherine (Rick) Thompson, Waldorf, Maryland, Barbara (David) Danko, Gilman, Eileen (Stephen) Roberts, Appleton and Michael (Sandra) Gibberd, Mosinee; six grandchildren, Sean (Emily) Thompson, Vanessa (Justin) Bressler, Kristina Thompson, Joshua (Derek) Roberts, Aaron Roberts and Brian Gibberd; three great grandchildren, Arleena Thompson and Olive and June Bressler; two sisters-in-law, Helen Wiskowski, Aurora, Illinois and Patricia Bradfish, Schofield; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Gladys, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Mark Gibberd; three nephews, Nicholas Gibberd, Dale Bradfish and David Martin; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Chris Gibberd, Virginia and Joseph “Bud” Martin and Jerome Bradfish.

A funeral Mass will be held in the spring of 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Primrose and the staff at Renaissance for the outstanding care and compassion for Wayne.

Memorials or donations can be made to Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council and/or Camp Phillips.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Helene Anderson

Helene V. Anderson, age 101, of 4810 Barbican Ave., Weston, WI, passed away Dec. 7, 2021.

Helene was born May 12, 1920, in the Town of New Hope, Portage County, WI, the daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Helegson) Henke. She attended The Loberg School and Amherst High School, graduating in 1938.

She married Charles A. Anderson in Evanston, Ill. They moved to Nelsonville in 1940, where they resided for 21 years. In 1961 they moved to Wausau where Charlie helped organize the newly formed People’s State Bank. He was Executive Vice President when it opened and later became President and Chief Executive Officer. Ill health forced Charlie into retirement in 1981.

Helene belonged to the First English Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and was a member of the Dolphin Exercise Group of the YMCA. Charlie and Helene traveled frequently in retirement, including a cruise and trip to Norway, several years on Ocean Cruises, vacationing in Fort Meyer, Florida, trips to numerous destinations in the Southwest and New England. They also enjoyed a summer cottage in Northern Wisconsin. Charlie passed away in 1989.

Helene moved to Stevens Point in 1991 to be near other family members, including her oldest son, Terry. She was able to frequently attend her original church, the Nelsonville Evangelical Lutheran Church. Helene enjoyed making quilts with her church group. She gained many new friends at the Sons of Norway chapter in Stevens Point, along with her son Terry.

Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helene is survived by son, Steven of Minocqua, WI; four grandchildren, Kristen, Eric, Benjamin and Christopher; six great grandchildren, Jordan, Brady, Samuel, Benjamin, Charles and Ella; sister-in-law, Betty Anderson; and brother-in-law Herbert Wolding.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, C. Terry Anderson; great grandson, Patrick; sister, Evelyn Wolding; and brother, Allen Henke. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by 11:00 AM Service at Nelsonville Evangelical Church in Nelsonville, WI on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burial will be in the Nelsonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be sent to the Nelsonville Church, Tomorrow River Scholarship Foundation or The Humane Society of Portage County.

We are recommending the wearing of masks as a courtesy to those who may be concerned about their own compromised immune system.