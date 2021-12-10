ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado on track to exceed 1,800 overdose deaths in 2021

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ost5h_0dJiqXYS00

DENVER (KDVR) — The pandemic-era rise in Colorado’s drug overdoses has only continued in 2021.

Colorado drug overdoses at all-time high; rates exceed suicide, firearms injury

Colorado’s drug overdose rate spiked 50% from May 2019 to May 2021, trending directly with a nationwide increase. Driven by the synthetic opioid fentanyl , the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment projects 1,838 this year — the highest total ever, up from 1,477 last year.

The amount of fentanyl-related overdoses has also shot up, from 540 last year to a projected 857 in 2021.

The nationwide flood of the cheaply-produced pain medication means fentanyl-related overdoses now make up half of the state’s drug-related deaths.

Colorado’s fentanyl-related overdoses rose eightfold in just 3 years

In 2018, less than 10% of Colorado’s drug overdoses involved fentanyl. This year, however, nearly half, or 48%, have involved the drug.

Overdoses are a statewide issue — only a half dozen counties have none at all — but they are heavily concentrated in only a few Front Range counties.

Three-quarters of the state’s drug overdoses happen in Denver, El Paso, Adams, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties.

Denver is the state’s county with the highest number of overdoses, with 319 in the 12-month span ending March 2021; El Paso County comes second with 301.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Weather#Kdvr#Front Range#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy