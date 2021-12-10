ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police find 70 cats in home where man accidentally shot himself

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2hMS_0dJiqD9A00

Police investigating a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen visited his New Hampshire home, where they were greeted by more than 70 cats .

Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain spoke with Newsweek about the events leading up to the visit. According to Mr Cain, a man checked himself into Exeter Hospital on Wednesday morning seeking help for a gunshot wound in his stomach .

The man claimed he was cleaning his gun when it fell from his work bench and fired into his gut, but police became suspicious when they learned his wife had driven him to a hospital rather than calling an ambulance.

"We received a call from the hospital's emergency room and they explained they had a subject there with a gunshot wound to the abdomen," he said. "They found it strange because his wife drove him there, there was no ambulance called."

Police decided to visit the house to learn more about the strange incident and found that the home was overrun with more than 70 cats, ranging from kittens to full grown adults. Mr Cain said the house had a pungent odour of cat urine and faeces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463foL_0dJiqD9A00

"The house was overrun was felines," Mr Cain said. "The house was covered with faeces and cat urine. Once officers entered the house, we thought there were 30 or so cats but now it's in the low 70s."

Due to the unsanitary nature of the living conditions at the house, animal control officials were called on to rescue the cats. They are still monitoring the situation at the house to ensure all the cats are properly rescued.

The cats are being housed with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The organisation is giving health checks to the cats before they are adopted out to potential new owners.

"The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun," NHSPCA Field Services Manager Steve Sprowl said. "The condition of the cats has not been determined as yet. Our veterinarian will be evaluating them all over the next few days."

According to the organisation, people have already expressed interest in adopting some of the cats. The animals will be available for adoption once they are cleared by a vet.

Due to the amount of urine, ammonia levels in the house were almost twice the legal limit for a habitable building. The legal limit is 25 parts per million, but the home's levels measured at 44 parts per million.

Mr Cain said the man will likely face a gun violation charge, but he said police are waiting to learn more before pressing any charges related to the cats.

Comments / 13

Stephenie Weissinger
3d ago

He was just trying to help these cats but 70 is a rediculous number of cats. Who can take good care of 70 cats?I hope they find good homes for them.

Reply
9
Debra Love
3d ago

SPAY neuter people.Always protect your pets and lower the stray population.There is always a place to help lower that cost.

Reply
9
Gary Sargent
1d ago

I think this is a invasion of his rights and his home ,this is our government at its best you have no rights. It's his house and he has the right to have as many cats that he wants. So take notes you have no rights in America any more.

Reply
4
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Friend finds 2 dead, another shot at Phoenix home and calls police: authorities

PHOENIX - Police say two people are dead and another was wounded after a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home on the morning of Nov. 30. They say officers responded to the scene around 10 a.m. Tuesday and found two women and a man who had been shot. Police say a man and woman died from their injuries and the second woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
whdh.com

Police: NH man who shot himself in leg lied about being injured in road rage incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he shot himself in the leg and then lied about being injured in a road rage incident. Corey Raikes, 27, of Manchester, was arrested Monday on charges including falsifying physical evidence, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, armed career criminal, reckless conduct, and violation of bail, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WLFI.com

Police find several explosive devices in a Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A Lafayette man is behind bars at the Tippecanoe County Jail. He is accused of making explosive devices. Police said they were called to a home on Archway Drive around midnight to serve a warrant on 67-year-old Brian Roggenkamp. Inside the home, police said they located...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#House Cats#Police#The Cats#Newsweek#Exeter Hospital#Nhspca Field Services
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

Police find a mother unconscious, then find her son, 6, dead

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they found a 44-year-old mother unconscious in a parking lot and later found her 6-year-old son dead in her home. Police in Mobile say they initially found the woman unconscious in a vehicle outside an At Home Furniture Store late Wednesday morning. Officer Katrina Frazier says she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Boston

67 cats rescued from ‘overrun’ New Hampshire home

"The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun." The New Hampshire Society for the Protection of Animals has dozens of new feline friends after finding 67 black and white cats at a New Hampshire home in Kensington. “The cats were living in a home that was clearly...
KENSINGTON, NH
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man, woman shot to death at DeKalb County park

TUCKER, Ga. - Police in are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a DeKalb County park on Thursday. It happened at Henderson Park Road. DeKalb County police said officers responded to 4000 Henderson Park Road around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Officers at the scene found...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

The Independent

378K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy