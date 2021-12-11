ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors back $280 mln transfer for Afghan food, health

By Arshad Mohammed, Jonathan Landay
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Donors agreed on Friday to transfer $280 million from a frozen, trust fund to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan, the World Bank said as it seeks to help a country facing famine and economic freefall.

The World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund will this year give $180 million to WFP to scale up food security and nutrition operations and $100 million to UNICEF to provide essential health services, the bank said in a statement.

The money would aim to support food security and health programs in Afghanistan as it sinks into a severe economic and humanitarian crisis that accelerated in August when the Taliban overran the country as the Western-backed government collapsed and the last U.S. troops withdrew.

The United States and other donors cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war and more than $9 billion of the country's hard currency assets were frozen.

The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.

Using reconstruction trust fund money and channeling it through the WFP and UNICEF, both part of the U.N. family, appears to be a way to get funding into the country for basic needs in a manner that does not necessarily implicate U.S. sanctions against the Taliban.

"This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the bank said, saying the agencies had presence on the ground to deliver services directly to Afghans in line "with their own policies and procedures."

"These ARTF funds will enable UNICEF to provide 12.5 million people with basic and essential health services and vaccinate 1 million people, while WFP will be able to provide 2.7 million people with food assistance and nearly 840,000 mothers and children with nutrition assistance," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported exclusively that the donors were expected to approve the $280 million transfer. On Dec. 1, Reuters reported that the World Bank board had backed transferring the ARTF funds to the two agencies.

In its statement, the bank said it would "continue to work with ARTF donors to unlock additional ARTF funds to support the Afghan people."

Laurel Miller, a former acting U.S. special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, criticized the decision to tap the ARTF for strictly humanitarian aid, saying money should come from other sources and the $1.5 billion fund should be used for a major initiative to halt the collapse of state institutions whose workers have not been paid for months.

"We're talking about a collapse of public services that serve the Afghan people," said Miller, who oversees the Asia program of the International Crisis Group, a think tank. "That’s not about helping the Taliban. That’s about helping Afghans who need a functioning state. They need more than food aid."

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Jonathan Landay and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis

TruthHurts
3d ago

oh Thank God 1 million people will get vaccinated with the money. That way when they Starve to Death... they are disease free!!! BE Real. They need FOOD with that 1 million not vaccinations. Why do the elite always find ways of corrupting Everything?!?

tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Heartbreaking images from Afghanistan food crisis: How to help

Nearly four months since the Taliban seized power and the United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan, the country is facing numerous humanitarian crises, including a critical food shortage that some aid groups say could kill a million Afghan children this winter. The New York Times reported this week that...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

300,000 Afghan refugees entered Iran in past three months

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghans, driven by desperation, are streaming across the border into Iran in large numbers. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council. The Taliban takeover has accelerated the nation's economic collapse, robbing...
IMMIGRATION
knightcrier.org

OPINION: It is time for us to challenge the Ethiopian Government

Opinions expressed in the Op/Ed section of The Knight Crier are not necessarily reflective of the views of the entire staff of the KC. This is a follow-up article to a story from earlier this year. To read this article, click the following link. Two weeks ago, US Secretary of...
WORLD
WLNS

As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

(AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping […]
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Millions of Afghans Facing Crisis of Hunger and Starvation

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency warns humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are rising to epic proportions as winter sets in and millions of Afghans face a crisis of hunger and starvation. Temperatures in Afghanistan are beginning to plunge below freezing and are expected to drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius....
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghans face tough times as price of food, essential goods spikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): The people of Afghanistan have expressed serious concern over the spike in the price of food and other essential goods as the country faces a serious economic crisis. Saifullah, who is an owner of a store, said that the rapid rise in the value of...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan health ministry launches polio vaccination drive

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI): The Afghan health ministry launched a campaign on Monday to innoculate millions of children in Afghanistan against polio. The campaign is the last polio vaccination drive in 2021. It will continue for two weeks. This week it will cover 21 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. "The next drive will cover 13 provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Zabul, Uruzgan, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Balkh, and Ghor," the ministry said in a statement.
HEALTH
Reuters

Health costs pushed or worsened poverty for over 500 mln

Dec 12 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 12 story's headline and first paragraph have been corrected to show that the 500 million figure includes people who were already experiencing extreme poverty) More than half a billion people globally were pushed or sent further into extreme poverty last year as they paid...
ADVOCACY
