Florida man allegedly tries to settle some business with flamethrower

When a dispute arises, some folks prefer just to talk it out.

Not this Florida man .

Andre Abrams, 57, was accused of firing off a flamethrower to get his point across. The Gainesville resident allegedly aimed it at three teenagers Nov. 30 after being incensed over a dispute about the parking habits of his neighbors, according to a report .

POLICE SHOOT FLORIDA MAN, 88, AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY REFUSED TO DROP GUN DURING WELLNESS CHECK

The suspect faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intention to kill, legal documents noted.

A mother of one of the teenagers involved spoke out about the alleged assault.

“When he shoots it, it lights the whole road up,” Gainey said. “It’s like it’s daylight outside. He’ll do it in the middle of the night.”

Abrams's bond was set to $15,000 earlier in December.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

No injuries were reported.

Washington Examiner Videos