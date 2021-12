There have always been homeless and hungry families in Mercer County, but the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has brought it more sharply into focus. HomeFront, which is a Lawrence Township-based nonprofit group, brought together a panel of experts to explore the lingering impact of the pandemic on those families in a virtual panel discussion during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which was held Nov. 13-20.

