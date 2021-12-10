ZORA! Festival announces 2022 lineup: What to expect

ZORA! Festival 2020 - Center Stage (ZORA! Festival)

EATONVILLE, Fla. — ZORA! Festival organizers announced programming for next year’s celebration on Friday.

Themed as “Celebrations for the Generations,” organizers said the 33rd annual festival will kick off beginning with “Gathering and Gabbing: Zora Neale Hurston Book Club,” featuring author Valerie Boyd, on the birthdate of the event’s namesake on Friday, Jan. 7.

The 2022 month-long ZORA! Festival continues through to Sunday, Jan. 30, with weekday highlights that include the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts opening exhibition “Afrofuturism in the Visual Realm”; Art in Eatonville; Yards and Gardens Eatonville; Africa-America Women’s Forum; Afrofuturism Conference; and the ninth annual ZORA! STEM Conference for Middle School Students.

The 2022 festival will also mark the return of the daytime Outdoor Festival of the Arts at its new location, “The Preserve in Eatonville,” which is a natural habitat that has a historic and literary connection to Zora Neale Hurston. Organizers said there will be main stage performances by George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Pieces of a Dream, and jazz trumpeter Tom Browne.

New this year are “Traditions” Weekend: Middle and High School Students Celebrate Black Music Month from June 17-18, and “HATitude! Cultural Flair,” an African and African American design event on Oct. 29.