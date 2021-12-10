Former Libertarian Party of Iowa chair arrested, accused of stealing party funds

The former chairperson of the Iowa Libertarian Party is facing a first-degree theft charge after police and party leaders say he stole party funds for personal use.

The Knoxville Police Department on Wednesday arrested 41-year-old Michael Conner Jr., who served as chairperson of the party from March of 2020 until his resignation in October of this year.

A criminal complaint says that during his time as chair, Conner used the party's debit card for personal expenses, which included "several streaming services," ATM withdrawals and grocery and alcohol purchases. The purchases totaled just over $10,000, according to the complaint.

Conner had resigned in October as the Libertarian Party of Iowa's judicial committee voted to remove him from the position. The party submitted evidence of what it said were unauthorized transactions in mid-November.

Police said in the complaint that video surveillance footage from several Knoxville retail stores shows Conner using the party's debit card for the purchases.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette and Oskaloosa Herald reported the arrest on Thursday.

Libertarian Party of Iowa chairperson Ed Wright said in a statement that party leaders were pleased to see Knoxville Police act quickly.

"We are still in a state of shock that someone we selected to lead our party could have betrayed the trust of the LPIA and its members so egregiously," Wright said. "But with charges filed we view this as the first step to see that justice is served and will ultimately allow us to put this episode behind us and work towards a bright future for the LPIA with a redoubled commitment to ethics and transparency."

Party treasurer Nathan Kleffman told the Des Moines Register Friday that he has also been working on updating the ethics reports that the party had filed with the state to reflect the transactions.

Conner, of Knoxville, has been released on $10,000 bond. There was not an attorney listed for Conner in online court records as of Friday morning.

First degree theft carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

