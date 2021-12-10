Party Politics: Dan Crenshaw Is Not a Fan of Performance Art

TWIDDLED: Many who thought Sarah Palin was a poor excuse for a maverick may be just as dissatisfied with U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s rendition of the role. While he has many bona fides of a badass — losing an eye in service of his country in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL comes to mind — his opportune allegiances, jiggly policy positions and propensity to skirt good hard questions by blaming the media messengers don’t exactly rise above the crowd in Washington. We’ll never understand how Crenshaw could sign on to an amicus brief in December supporting a nonsense lawsuit to aid Trump’s election sabotage and then a month later condemn colleagues for rhetoric that incited the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But every now and then, Crenshaw makes headlines, as he did this week, for a flash of independence that reminds us of his capacity for audacity. He called out members of the extreme, headline-grabbing Freedom Caucus for being conservative in slogan only. “We have grifters in our midst,” Crenshaw said in a now-viral clip from a recent event in Cypress. “I mean in the conservative movement. Lie after lie after lie.” The comments led some, including Houston conservative radio show host Michael Berry, an early Crenshaw supporter, to denounce him. We applaud Crenshaw for saying what many in his party are thinking. We just wish he’d do it more often. In the video clip, Crenshaw said there were two types of Congress members: performance artists and legislators. Crenshaw himself needs to decide which one he is — and stick with it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO