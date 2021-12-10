ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester police make arrest in string of November bank robberies

By WROC Staff
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Friday for a string of bank robberies that happened in the city over the course of one November week.

The first robbery , on November 22, happened at the Key Bank on University Avenue. The second , on November 26, happened at the ESL along North Winton Road. The third , on November 27, took place at the Summit Federal Credit Union on North Clinton Avenue.

Robert James Moody, 38, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of Robbery and three counts of Grand Larceny. Moody is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

Game Changer 101
2d ago

SMH For a Few Thousand of Dollars He Stole Now he got to do Hard Time smh! With a Basic Job you can Make at Least 2,000.00 a Month Bare Minimum!! When you Lazy this is What Happens!!

