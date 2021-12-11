ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

By Andrew Hay, Shannon Stapleton
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUreL_0dJin28700
Cheryl Sanders holds the hand of her husband, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, Vincent Sanders inside his isolation room in the intensive care unit (ICU) at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, U.S., December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TAOS, N.M., Dec 10 (Reuters) - (This 10th December story corrects to read "vaccinated" instead of "unvaccinated" in paragraph 16)

Nearly a year after COVID-19 vaccines were first administered in the United States, the country is returning to many of the hallmarks that defined earlier pandemic life: mask mandates, mass vaccination sites, crowded hospitals and a rising death toll.

Amid hope that humanity would soon get the upper hand on the coronavirus, New York City intensive care unit (ICU) nurse Sandra Lindsay received a dose of Pfizer's (PFE.N) just-approved vaccine last Dec. 14, becoming the first inoculated U.S. resident.

Since then, more than 200 million others - more than 60% of the U.S. population - have gotten at least two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson's single-shot inoculation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite that triumph of modern science, the country's death toll continues to mount. Since the first dose was administered, nearly 500,000 more people have died of COVID-19, with the country expected to cross the 800,000 mark next week, according to a Reuters tally.

Both infections - approaching 50 million since the start of the pandemic - and deaths have been rising in recent weeks, especially as colder weather in northern states pushes activities indoors, allowing for easier virus transmission.

Resurging infections on Friday prompted New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to temporarily reimpose a requirement for face coverings inside businesses and venues that do not require proof of vaccination.

"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," Hochul said in a statement.

Mask mandates, which Republican governors mostly eschewed as government overreach, were a common infection-prevention tool for many Democratic governors during the pandemic's worst surge, which began during the year-end holiday season of 2020.

Combating the virus has been complicated by its more aggressive mutations, including the currently dominant Delta variant and fast-spreading Omicron, which was first identified last month and has already been detected in nearly half of the 50 states.

The politicization of vaccines and hesitancy of many Americans to get the shots has also helped keep the pandemic going, usually with more deadly results, experts said.

In New Mexico, hospitals are reaching record capacity levels as unvaccinated patients fill ICUs.

In one of the Southwestern state's hardest-hit hospitals in San Juan County, critical care beds filled up as fast as patients were discharged or died. Dr. Erin Philpott said eight of her patients had died in the last week, most of them unvaccinated.

"It's sometimes hard to even feel because it's so much and it's constant," Philpott said.

"You can see the rooms fill up right after, and you don’t have a second to pause and just process all this loss." Philpott added that many of those dying from COVID-19 at San Juan Regional Medical Center were in their 30s and 40s.

Around 94% of COVID-19 deaths at the hospital are among the unvaccinated. "It feels like it's impossible to keep seeing this and dealing with it," said Philpott. "I think that's why half the staff have gone."

Nurse Patricia Thomas stood by a dead patient she had treated, a white sheet over his body, a picture of his family at his feet. His relatives made the decision to take him off life support. He was vaccinated. He had five children and 12 grandchildren.

Choking back tears, Sanders said: "We took the tubes out and let them hold his hand while he passed comfortably. Today was pretty hard because it’s my third one this week."

'FUEL FOR THIS FIRE'

As with other states with early high vaccination rates like Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, immunity has waned in New Mexico, pushing these states toward the top of rankings for new cases.

The state's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, pushed vaccinations early in 2021 to try to limit hospitalizations.

"The fuel for this fire, our case counts, is unvaccinated individuals,” New Mexico Acting Health Secretary David Scrase told reporters. "Our hospitals are in a really grave situation."

Three out of four COVID patients in the state are unvaccinated, officials said. The same was true for Michigan, dealing with one of the nation's worst outbreaks.

In Connecticut, health officials this week said unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get infected with COVID-19, 12 times more likely to be hospitalized and 16 times more likely to die.

Shortly after the Omicron variant was detected in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy this week reopened one of the state's previously shuttered mass vaccination sites in an effort to encourage residents to get booster shots.

Most of the large vaccination sites that states opened early this year to speed inoculations have closed.

The CDC estimates that about one-fourth of Americans have gotten additional booster shots so far. They have now been authorized for everyone age 16 and up.

Another symbol of the early pandemic, the contaminated cruise ship, also re-emerged this week.

On Monday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N) said a South African crew member suspected of having the Omicron variant was among 17 cases of the virus detected on a ship that disembarked in New Orleans over the weekend.

In March 2020 when relatively few cases had been reported in the United States, the cruise ship Grand Princess was held at sea for days before being allowed dock in Oakland, California. Its 2,400 passengers were sent into quarantine at military bases after tests revealed 21 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Shannon Stapleton, Caroline Humer and Roshan Abraham; Editing by Donna Bryson, Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 40

nope
2d ago

Wow. biden has proven himself to be an inept and embarrassing ‘leader’. The Democratic Party, as a whole, is imploding as a direct result of their inability to listen to the American people. Great time to cause another panic over Covid. Get those voting machines back out there, make sure all those illegals have their IDs - already happening folks- notify the graveyards, joey and his party of power need your help.

Reply(2)
12
dan
2d ago

It’s fake right…it’s a government conspiracy right…tell that to the families of the 795,000 U.S. citizens that died from it 🥴

Reply(1)
6
Darro Felipe
3d ago

triumph of modern science? cdc came out yesterday and today saying majority of Omicron of positives are the vaccinated.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmarks#Cdc#Pandemic#Icu#Johnson Johnson#Democrat#New Yorkers#Republican
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy