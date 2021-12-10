Virginia governor helps kick off Holiday Helper on Fort Lee (B-Roll, photos and print story)
Governor Ralph Northam attended the kickoff of Fort Lee’s Holiday Helper Open House Friday Dec. 10. B-roll located here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/824979/governor-ralph-northam-attends-fort-lees-holiday-helper-open-house. B-roll includes: Speech from Gov. Ralph Northam; B-roll of Governor walking through the Holiday Helper “toy store” and wrapping gifts for Soldiers. Print story with photos:...fortleepresscenter.com
