What should I use to fill the small holes in my brick walls?

It's not always easy to tell if you have a mouse problem in your house. These critters are tiny, fast, and tend to hide, so unless you spot them on the move, you might not even know they're there. Sure, you could notice physical evidence of a mouse, like droppings or small holes in your home, but even that requires you to do some extra legwork in searching for these signs. Fortunately, even the smallest, sneakiest, or quickest mouse is prone to making some noise when it's nesting in your house. According to experts, this rodent is nocturnal, so they tend to be loudest at night. Read on to find out which five sounds you should listen for in your home, especially once the sun has set.

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO