This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Diego

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in San Diego ? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp , the No. 1 bar in America's Finest City is...

Noble Experiment !

Located at 777 G Street, this late-night cocktail bar has 4.5 stars from over 1,500 reviews. Guests say they loved Noble's service, the way bartenders customized drinks, and the "secret" way you access its speakeasy atmosphere. They also recommend you lock in a reservation before visiting.

Yelp reviewer Stephen R. called his experience at Noble Experiment "outstanding" :

"As I have reviewed for other speakeasy type places, they are best done solo or as a couple... There is no menu - you interact with your mixologist and they'll craft something based on your mood or specific liquor likes. The entire staff is great and attentive - and I was impressed with their instinct - I presented my "challenge" for 2 drinks and they nailed it on both instances. Danny was great behind the bar and made the visit perfect... Very memorable and worth the trip!"

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in San Diego, according to Yelp :

Noble Experiment ALTITUDE Sky Lounge Raised by Wolves Aero Club Bar Crushed False Idol Prohibition Polite Provisions Starlite Cannonball

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here .