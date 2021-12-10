ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Keys to the Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

By Jason Beede
AllBucs
AllBucs
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the AFC's Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Raymond James Stadium in hopes of winning their fourth straight game.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has performed well against the Bills over the course of his career, posting going 32-3 in 35 career meetings while winning 17 AFC East titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady currently ranks first in the NFL in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. With 18 completions on Sunday, Brady will pass former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (7,142) for the most completions in NFL history.

Here are three things Brady and the Bucs must do in order to win on Sunday:

1. Limit Buffalo's run game

If there's one common theme throughout the Bills' last three losses, it's been the fact that they've struggled to run the ball in those games.

Against the Tennessee Titans (82 yards), Jacksonville Jaguars (72), Indianapolis Colts (91), and New England Patriots (99), the Bills have failed to run for 100 or more yards. They lost all three of those games.

Buffalo is 0-4 when it doesn't rush for at least 100 yards after going 5-3 last season.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the Bucs own the 2nd best rush defense, limiting opponents to 84.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Bills have gone 3-4 in their past seven games and are facing the possibility of losing two straight for the first time this season if the Bucs can continue to slow down Buffalo's run game on Sunday.

2. Rely on Leonard Fournette

Although Tampa Bay hasn't had success this season running the ball, they should rely on moving the ball on the ground this week.

Buffalo's pass defense is inside the top ten of the entire league and safety Jordan Poyer is looking for his 3rd game in a row on road with at least one interception.

If Tampa Bay decides to focus on running the ball, there's a good chance they'll have success doing so.

The Bills are 1-3 this season when allowing opponents to run the ball for 100 yards or more. Additionally, they've given up 200+ yards in two of the past three games, so the Bucs should try to find a way to run the ball on Sunday.

3. Try to contain Stefon Diggs

Considering the injuries in Tampa Bay's secondary, this won't be easy. But if the Bucs are able to contain Diggs on Sunday, there's a good chance they'll win.

Diggs is inside the top 10 for receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards in the NFL so far this season.

The former Minnesota Vikings star has 60 receiving yards or more in each of 6 road games this season. He only needs 102 yards for his 4th-straight 1,000-yard season.

The last time Diggs faced Tampa Bay came in 2017 while he was still a Viking. That game, he caught 8 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in his only career game against the Bucs.

Simply put, the Bucs need to work on Diggs and work to avoid allowing a big game from him in Tampa Bay.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Titans#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Afc#The New England Patriots#New Orleans
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
AllBucs

Injury Updates on Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard, CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have a ton of specifics on either player, but provided some insight into running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean's injuries suffered on Sunday in an overtime, 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills. "Gio's in the [MRI] tube so we don't...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Reaches Incredible Milestone on Overtime TD

Love him, hate him, feel however you please about him: Tom Brady continues to cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time. Certainly, he is the most productive, and by a wide margin. Brady's second touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday marked his 700th career throwing...
NFL
AllBucs

Takeaways From the Buccaneers Nail-Biting Overtime Win Over the Bills

First there was dominance, then some nail biting-inducing football, before a milestone of an overtime touchdown pass wrapped things up on Sunday evening. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in overtime by a score of 33-27 yesterday, improving their record to 10-3 on the season and continuing down a clear path toward winning the NFC South, only needing one more victory across their next four games to clinch the division.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
449
Followers
691
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy