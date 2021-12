Many people are using variations of fasting to lose weight and improve metabolic health. BYU exercise science professor Bruce Bailey and Ph.D. student Landon Deru completed a study looking at how metabolism changes when exercising while fasting. Twenty healthy adult participants were asked to complete two 36-hour fasts while staying hydrated. After beginning with a standardized meal, the participants split off into exercise and no exercise groups. The study found that exercising intensely at the beginning of a fast helps the body reach ketosis an average of three and a half hours earlier and produce 43% more B-hydroxybutyrate than the body would have without the exercise.

FITNESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO