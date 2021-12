There have been thousands of articles regarding “survival of the strongest, smartest, fittest” among us. Now let us look at the “weakest and brainless.”. There is a tendency for all animals and plants (may they also be microscopic) to survive. We are now experiencing the opposite of this mandate. We have among us a group of individuals who feel that survival is no longer a necessity. Nature, every once in a while, feels it is incumbent to do a little thinning. We are now in the midst of this process. It is called coronavirus and its variances. So far there have been more than 5 million deaths worldwide. In the United States there have been nearly 800,000 deaths.

