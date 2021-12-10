How Was 2021? Judicial Council of Georgia Gives End-of-Year Roundup

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor. James announced Thursday she will seek reelection to her current office. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James wrote in a Tweet. I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO