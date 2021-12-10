ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Was 2021? Judicial Council of Georgia Gives End-of-Year Roundup

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom federal grant funding to COVID and technology updates, final Judicial Council of Georgia General Session meeting of 2021 filled with committee updates. Council approved Judicial Workload Assessment Committee...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Law.com

Judge Settles Ethics Complaint for $25K Fine, Still Faces JQC Probe

Suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Chris Coomer has agreed to settle an ethics complaint by paying a $25,000 fine—said to be the largest the state has ever imposed against a judge—but still faces a pending Judicial Qualifications Commission investigation. Coomer signed a consent order along with Georgia...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily News

NYC teachers union pressures City Council to vote on class size bill before end of the year

The United Federation of Teachers is escalating its campaign in support of a controversial bill to force the city Education Department to lower class sizes with a legislative deadline looming on Dec. 31. The bill, which union officials describe as a “once in a generation opportunity” to force lower class sizes and which the Education Department calls “incredibly disruptive to the school ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Georgia State
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
#Covid
Fox News

Sen. Rubio announces bill to withhold funding from cities that allow noncitizens to vote

Sen. Marco Rubio says he's ready to tighten the belt on government funding for cities with voting noncitizens. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida announced Friday that he will be introducing legislation to pull funds from any U.S. city that allows noncitizens to vote. The bill is a direct response to a Thursday decision from the New York City Council, who opened voting to their hundreds of thousands of residents without citizenship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Phoenix

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Gorsuch Ignores Roberts' 30,000-Foot View of Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday in the challenge to the Texas anti-abortion law was perhaps the starkest evidence yet of a gap between the conservatism of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and the three newest, Trump-appointed justices. The gap wasn’t so much in their differences over the important...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For New York Governor, Turns To Reelection As Attorney General

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor. James announced Thursday she will seek reelection to her current office. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James wrote in a Tweet. I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Phoenix

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS

