Detox Drink Market to See Major Growth by 2026 |Suja Life, LLC, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK)

Chocolates are considered the most preferred confectionery items consumed globally. People of all age groups are very much attracted to the consumption of chocolates. The introduction of various innovations in chocolate concerning taste, flavor, ingredients, quantity, along with the increase in per capita income in countries like China & India has increased the demand for chocolates. In consideration of global consumption, countries like Switzerland, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden top the list. The market is being segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East. Out of all regions, the European market poses as the prominent market, while the United States and Germany is the largest revenue generator and Switzerland is the largest chocolate exporters. The advertising and branding activities have played an important role in changing the perception of customers from viewing chocolate as just a kid's dessert to a premium gifting option.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO