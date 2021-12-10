ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County family said animal shelter euthanized their lost dog, shelter said dog was in ‘poor condition’

By Raymond Owens
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County family is demanding answers from the county animal shelter after their dog was put to sleep without their knowledge.

The mother and daughter told News 2 they just want the shelter to make a change to ensure something like this never happens again.

“The night of the 23rd, he got out of the yard three times …  my husband thought he had fixed the problem and he got out again,” said Jessica Rogers, whose dog was euthanized.

Rogers said they began searching for their dog, named Coastez, or Coast for short.

“The very next day we did a lost dog application into the animal shelter here in Moncks Corner. I even emailed him, I called twice. Didn’t get a response,” she said.

Rogers said they stopped by the shelter several times, but the gate was closed because it was the Thanksgiving holiday. Her daughter, Carissa, said she went to the shelter after the Thanksgiving break, 15 minutes after the shelter opened.

“She came back and said that somebody’s going to bring him up and make sure and see if he is my dog. So, I’m excited- looking forward to seeing him.  I’m waiting for what felt like forever. Then another who works there comes and brings me back and I’m walking back to what I think is to see my dog. She walks me into what looks like a break room and tells me my dog has been euthanized.”

The Berkeley Animal Center said the timeline is slightly different. They sent us a statement saying:

“The dog was in poor condition, not eating, and had tested positive for heartworms. The dog was euthanized on Nov. 29, due to its poor condition. It wasn’t until the afternoon of Nov. 29, after the shelter was already closed, a woman filled out a “lost report” online. On Nov. 30, six days after the social media post, a woman also commented on the post stating that the dog may have been hers. There are times when an animal — if severely suffering — is humanely euthanized.”

The shelter said that wait until at least five days for non-microchipped and 14 days for microchipped animals to be claimed before euthanizing.

