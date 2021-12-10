ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market Still Has Room to Grow | Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps...

Innovative Robot Designs that prove 2021 has been the year of AI advances!

Artificial Intelligence has catapulted in recent years, and the advancements being made in this field make me feel as if it won’t be long before we have robots walking amongst us all the time! There was a point in time when the only forms of robots that we could see were toys or vacuum cleaners, or if we were lucky an AI-enabled lawnmower in some tech-trendy individual’s backyard! But we have come a long long way since then. From a basketball-playing Japanese robot at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics to a Doctor Octopus-inspired robot that harvests fruits – the potential and scope of robots grow exponentially day by day. The world at large is slowly moving away from the perception of robots as evil beings who want to take over the Earth, and accepting that they may have vast and undeniable utility in our day-to-day lives. Whether programmed for fun or functionality, robots are always intriguing to watch and examine! And, we’ve curated some really innovative ones that completely blew our minds away!
Robot as a Service Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Neato Robotics, DeLaval, Daifuku, CYBERDYNE

The latest 111+ page survey report on Worldwide Robot as a Service Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Robot as a Service market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Softbank, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval, Daifuku Co., CYBERDYNE INC., DJI, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics, Starship Technologies, KUKA AG, Parrot, Aethon, Lely, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, OMRON Corporation.
Sarcos Robotics Takes on Labor Market's Elephant in the Room

As RM readers know, I am always searching the world for new, innovative companies. One such opportunity is Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp (STRC) . STRC came public on September 24, as it successfully "de-SPAC'ed" from Rotor Acquisition Corp. I have been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Sarcos' CEO, Ben Wolff, and will be hosting him in the next version of Excelsior Capital Partners' Fireside Chats. The call is scheduled for next Tuesday, December 7th at 11 am ET. Connection details are at the end of the column.
3C Robot Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Yaskawa, ABB, KUKA

The ' 3C Robot market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3C Robot derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3C Robot market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Robotic Tool Changers Are About To Become A Huge Market | ATI Industrial Automation , Robot System Products , Applied Robotics

The ' Robotic Tool Changers market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Tool Changers derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Tool Changers market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Detox Drink Market to See Major Growth by 2026 |Suja Life, LLC, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK)

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Detox Drink Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jus By Julie, Suja Life, LLC, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK), Temple Turmeric, Raw Generation, Pukka Herbs, Hain Celestial & Dr Stuart?s etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3728662-global-detox-drink-market-1.
Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
Commercial Interior Design Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Commercial Interior Design Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR, Areen Design Services etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketBrowse market information, tables and figures extent in-depth TOC on "Commercial Interior Design Market by Application (Offices, Hotels & Restaurant), by Product Type (, Newly decorated & Repeated decorated), Business scope, Manufacturing and Outlook – Estimate to 2025".for more information or any query mail at sales@htfmarketreport.comAt last, all parts of the Commercial Interior Design Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional market equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.If you have any Enquiry please click here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketCustomization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data up to 3 businesses or countries or 2 analyst hours.On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:Commercial Interior Design Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : Offices, Hotels & RestaurantMarket By Type (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : , Newly decorated & Repeated decoratedCommercial Interior Design Market by Key Players: Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR, Areen Design ServicesGeographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Commercial Interior Design in these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2021 to 2026.Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Commercial Interior Design matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Commercial Interior Design report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.To get this report buy full copy @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3726688Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Commercial Interior Design Market :Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021?Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Commercial Interior Design movement showcase by applications, types and regions?Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Commercial Interior Design Market in 2020 and beyond?Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Commercial Interior Design Market?For More Information Read Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketKey poles of the TOC:Chapter 1 Commercial Interior Design Market Business OverviewChapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [, Newly decorated & Repeated decorated]Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)Chapter 4 Manufacture Market BreakdownChapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market StudyChapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown…………………..Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & AggressivenessChapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type………………..Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)Chapter 12 Conclusions & AppendixThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
Drilling Data Management Systems Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | TIBCO Software, Halliburton, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drilling Data Management Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drilling Data Management Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TIBCO Software (United States), Halliburton (United States), Wipro (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Enverus (United States), Honeywell (United States), G2 (United States) and Schlumberger (United States).
Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027: Explosive Research Blooming Automotive Industry

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bus Turbocharger market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Airport Service Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the airport service market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of metal detector and manual baggage handling system in airports to emergence of biometric technology and autonomous baggage handling carts. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the airport service market is expected to reach $206.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.4%. In this market, hospitality event service is expected to remain the largest end use type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like removes air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and the airport service industry.
Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Smart Ports Management Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Royal Haskoning, IBM, ABB, Trelleborg AB

The ' Smart Ports Management market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Ports Management derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Ports Management market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Voice Analytics Market is Going to Boom with Verint Systems, NICE, Avaya, ThoughtSpot

The ' Voice Analytics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Voice Analytics derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Voice Analytics market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Semiconductor Packaging Service Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | SPIL, ASE, TFME, TSMC, Nepes

The ' Semiconductor Packaging Service market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Semiconductor Packaging Service derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Semiconductor Packaging Service market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
