Woman indicted for driving while intoxicated; child present in the vehicle

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted in Chemung County after she was arrested for driving while intoxicated while a minor was present in the vehicle.

The incident occurred on June 27, 2021, in Big Flats where Tanya Cornwell was operating a vehicle while under the influence of Amphetamine, on a public highway.

It was found that a child who was 15 or less was a passenger in the motor vehicle at the time.

Cornwell was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, and a second count of driving while ability impaired by drugs.

