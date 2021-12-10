ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex. Sen. David Perdue, now a gubernatorial candidate, sues to inspect absentee ballots from 2020 Georgia election

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Republican candidate for Georgia governor David Perdue filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to inspect absentee ballots in Fulton County, repeating some of the same unproven allegations as in a lawsuit dismissed two months ago. Perdue’s complaint, filed four days after he launched his campaign, revives a...

www.gazettextra.com

TheDailyBeast

David Perdue Claims Voter Fraud a Year Late, Sues to Examine 2020 Georgia Ballots

Former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has joined a lawsuit seeking to reexamine ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, pushing Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud plagued the election in the state after it went to Joe Biden. Perdue, who announced his campaign earlier this week, claims “serious violations” occurred in Fulton County, where ballots have already been examined and re-tabulated by local and state election officials. They found no evidence of fraud. The former senator said, “I want to use my position and legal standing to shine light on what I know were serious violations of Georgia law in the Fulton absentee ballot tabulation.” Georgia’s secretary of state said Perdue’s suit is “trying to curry favor with the Trump base by pushing election conspiracy theories.” A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp, Perdue’s opponent, said, “David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that conveniently coincided with his disastrous campaign launch.” Fulton County’s commission chair called the lawsuit a “desperate attempt to appeal to believers of the big lie.”
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX8 News

Senate, Congress, General Assembly candidates mostly absent from filings as courts wrestle with new district lines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The names of Mark Walker, Ted Budd and Pat McCrory don’t show up on the list of candidates who filed on the first day for North Carolina’s soon-vacant U.S. Senate seat. Those three Republicans have announced their intentions to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem in 2022, and each has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
