Ex. Sen. David Perdue, now a gubernatorial candidate, sues to inspect absentee ballots from 2020 Georgia election

Former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has joined a lawsuit seeking to reexamine ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, pushing Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud plagued the election in the state after it went to Joe Biden. Perdue, who announced his campaign earlier this week, claims “serious violations” occurred in Fulton County, where ballots have already been examined and re-tabulated by local and state election officials. They found no evidence of fraud. The former senator said, “I want to use my position and legal standing to shine light on what I know were serious violations of Georgia law in the Fulton absentee ballot tabulation.” Georgia’s secretary of state said Perdue’s suit is “trying to curry favor with the Trump base by pushing election conspiracy theories.” A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp, Perdue’s opponent, said, “David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that conveniently coincided with his disastrous campaign launch.” Fulton County’s commission chair called the lawsuit a “desperate attempt to appeal to believers of the big lie.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO