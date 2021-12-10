Tom Holland Will Play Fred Astaire

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.

