San Angelo Central's Branden Campbell voted Standard-Times Athlete of Week

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
 3 days ago
San Angelo Central High School’s Branden Campbell was voted the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week for his performance from Nov. 29-Dec. 4 during the 2021 season.

The senior guard averaged 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in leading the Bobcats to the championship of the Doug McCutchen boys basketball tournament. He had 27 points in one tournament game and 26 in another.

There were 817 votes cast in this week's voting, and Campbell finished with 350.

Second place was Sterling City girls basketball player Payton Conner.

Other nominees were Irion County's Melanie Rainey (girls basketball), San Saba's Reagan Mejia (boys basketball) and Christoval's Jaron Slaton (boys basketball).

The past Athlete of the Week winners were Wall’s Tate Hughes (cross country), Wall’s Karagan Clare (volleyball), Wink’s Autumn Smith (volleyball and cross country), San Angelo Central's Jenna Vincent (team tennis), Central’s Emilee Sikora (volleyball), Sonora’s Abby Bennie (volleyball), San Angelo Cornerstone Christian’s Maddie Gossett (volleyball), Veribest’s Alliyah Harrison (volleyball and cross country) and Cornerstone Christian's Lesli Salas (cross country).

Amy McDaniel is a multimedia sports journalist. Send news tips to amy.mcdaniel@gosanangelo.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

