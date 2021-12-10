ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurdle joins Rockies as special assistant to general manager

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are bringing back Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.

Hurdle will help out with player development and the amateur draft in his new role. He remains the longest-tenured manager in Rockies history.

He guided the team to 534 wins over parts of eight seasons from 2002 to 2009.

The Rockies won the NL pennant in 2007 as they made their only World Series appearance. They were swept by the Boston Red Sox.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nl#The Boston Red Sox
