ZURU Toy Company donates truckload of toys to Spark of Love toy drive in Canoga Park

ZURU Toy Company donated a truckload of goodies to ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park as part of our yearly stuff a bus event.

HOW TO DONATE

  • 1) Drop off a new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station. (Subject to change anytime due to public health protocol.)

  • 2) Text to Give: Text "SPARK" to 24365

  • 3) Donate online by going to supportlafd.kindful.com to make a donation via credit card.

  • 4) Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local Subaru Retailer.

  • 5) Donate by mail: Send checks to LAFD Foundation, Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way #100, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Make checks out to LAFD FOUNDATION. Write SPARK OF LOVE in the memo line.

  • 5) Buy a T-shirt: ABC7 has teamed up with local muralists to create exclusive Spark of Love-themed t-shirts. ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of these t-shirts to support our 29th annual toy drive. Check them out at abc7.com/shop .

    • Toys will be sent to the Spark of Love Toy Central
    at Los Angeles City Fire, where they will be sanitized, sorted and distributed evenly to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.

    Our special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than nine million toys! Due to the effects of the pandemic and devastating wildfires, our community partners anticipate this year's requests for toys will reach higher than ever.

