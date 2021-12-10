ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Homeowners association faces fine after drugged geese drown

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0TYi_0dJiiK2Z00

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association’s attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry.

Woman killed in Erie County crash

The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic.

The company’s owner fed the geese bread laced with sedatives, but a loud car spooked the drugged birds and they flew off. Ten fell into the lake and drowned, while he found the other 15 and euthanized them offsite.

Toddler dead, 13-year-old neighbor arrested in Lorain

City officials put the blame on the association, sending the officers a letter that it now faces a likely fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police said the Oxford, Michigan, couple was found Dec. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car flips over during crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that injured one person. First responders arrived at W. 117th St. and Detroit just after 11:30 p.m. where a car hit a tree and then a pole. The vehicle was flipped on its side when first responders got to the scene. One […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13-year-old arrested for Edison Middle School threat

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Perry Township Police Department announced a 13-year-old was taken into custody following an investigation into a threat at Edison Middle School. The department received several calls Monday around 4:30 p.m. about the threat, which was posted on social media. The teen was arrested for inducing panic. He was booked […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
County
Erie County, OH
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Erie County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9-year-old twins killed in Cleveland house fire identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two children who died in the Sunday morning house fire on Cleveland’s west side have been identified. Nine-year-old Myla Leary died from injuries she sustained from the fire, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her twin brother, Rayfeair Leary, was also killed. The fire happened around midnight Sunday in a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Twinsburg homicide victim from 1982 identified as former guitarist, songwriter for the O’Jays

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – After 39 years Twinsburg police have identified a murder victim whose remains were found in 1982. Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday the remains were identified as Frank “Frankie” Little Jr. He was born in 1943, and was a guitarist and songwriter for the band the O’Jays. […]
TWINSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#Weather#Birds#Wildlife#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officers shoot armed man in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the police shooting of an armed man in downtown Cleveland. Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to E. 12th St. and Superior Ave. Sunday afternoon to a report of a man who was firing shots […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man found dead after trying to steal catalytic converter from car, sheriff’s office says

**RELATED VIDEO, above: Catalytic converters stolen from CMSD buses last month** UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina is investigating the death of a man who was found underneath a car. According to a Facebook post on the Union County Sheriff’s Office page, last week, authorities responded to a home and […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy