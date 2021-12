The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 48-9. Most fans of an NFL team would say it is against a struggling Raiders team. That is true but, the Chiefs have now won six straight games and are quickly climbing in the playoff seeding. The beginning of the season for Kansas City was rough. The offense was turning the ball over at a very high rate, and the defense struggled in every facet. Now that the team is starting to play as a unit, are they the most feared team in the AFC?

