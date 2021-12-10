Small Plates: Ohio's beer franchise law, Japanese Oriental, Bridge's End Brewing

FST Logistics recently centralized its new corporate headquarters to Dublin, Ohio in an effort to bring its core business operations together. As a leading provider of full-service temperature-controlled logistics solutions, the company maintains four warehouses in Central Ohio and will continue to operate its warehouses in the Columbus and Grove City communities. The new headquarters in Dublin will bring the finance, human resources, sales and marketing, customer relations, and freight brokerage departments together in a collaborative space. Since 1991, FST Logistics remains a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. With nearly 400 employee-owners, the company manages over one million square feet of temperature-controlled and dry warehouse space supported by a 60+ truck fleet. As a 100% employee-owned company, FST Logistics has a reputation of unsurpassed customer service and a clear knack for communication; the goal remains to grow the business by employing the best minds and talent the industry has to offer.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO