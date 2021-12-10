ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Small Plates: Ohio's beer franchise law, Japanese Oriental, Bridge's End Brewing

By Dan Eaton
 3 days ago
Craft breweries want more freedom, another decades-old...

Largest Central Ohio Banks and Savings and Loans

We rank banks holding deposits in Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union counties, ranked by Central Ohio deposits as of June 30, 2021. Included are banks and savings and loans with retail branches in the listed counties. Information was obtained from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Columbus...
Manufacturers will need automation for onshoring. This Columbus startup wants to help.

The drive to bring manufacturing capacity back to the U.S. combined with a labor shortage making that more difficult created prime market conditions for a Columbus startup. Ready Robotics Inc. spent the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic greatly expanding the capabilities of its software to help factories augment their workforce with automation – just as global supply chain weaknesses were laid bare.
FST Logistics Relocates Headquarters to Dublin, Ohio

FST Logistics recently centralized its new corporate headquarters to Dublin, Ohio in an effort to bring its core business operations together. As a leading provider of full-service temperature-controlled logistics solutions, the company maintains four warehouses in Central Ohio and will continue to operate its warehouses in the Columbus and Grove City communities. The new headquarters in Dublin will bring the finance, human resources, sales and marketing, customer relations, and freight brokerage departments together in a collaborative space. Since 1991, FST Logistics remains a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. With nearly 400 employee-owners, the company manages over one million square feet of temperature-controlled and dry warehouse space supported by a 60+ truck fleet. As a 100% employee-owned company, FST Logistics has a reputation of unsurpassed customer service and a clear knack for communication; the goal remains to grow the business by employing the best minds and talent the industry has to offer.
From the editor: More office workers are coming back, but big rebound stalled

There have been days during the pandemic when I’ve been walking to the office in the morning and had to mentally confirm to myself that it is, in fact, a weekday. SAVE THE DATE: The Power Breakfast, a tradition to kick off the new year since 2004, will examine the Future of the Office and its implications for the broader real estate industry in our 2022 event in February.
AI-powered Medicaid startup Circulo is licensed to do business in Ohio

AI-powered Medicaid managed care startup Circulo Inc. is now a licensed insurer in Ohio, but didn't need that state OK to grow to 220 employees and start operating. Spun out from Olive AI Inc. and built on its AI automation infrastructure, the Columbus company plans to analyze troves of participant data for the most effective treatment protocols – analytics that become more powerful the more patients are enrolled. The mission has broadened from managed care to improving access to healthcare for underserved populations.
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

