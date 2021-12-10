ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Buzz

Maestro Bramwell Tovey Extends Contract and Expands Role With Rhode Island Philharmonic

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School announced Friday that Maestro Bramwell Tovey has committed to a new, five-year contract with the expanded title of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. The new agreement is effective immediately and runs through August, 2026. The extraordinary Grammy and Juno Award-winning composer, conductor, and pianist has been the Artistic Advisor and Conductor of the Orchestra since September of 2018, and has quickly become a treasured member of the Rhode Island community. As of this winter, he also now calls Rhode Island home.

Maestro Tovey exclaims, “I am delighted to renew my leadership of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and to assume the new position of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. Under David Beauchesne’s brilliant leadership, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and its Music School, headed superbly by Annette Mozzoni, have pioneered a textbook model for professional orchestras in the 21st century.

I’ve enjoyed every moment of working with the great musicians of the Philharmonic Orchestra and every moment I’ve spent in the wonderful atmosphere of the Music School. Here’s to the years ahead as we seek to forge forward in this post-pandemic era.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Beacon Rock Mansion sells for $23 million!!!

Let’s call it the end of an era. Famed Newport attorney Brian Cunha has sold Beacon Rock Mansion to George David, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Technologies Corporation, for $23 million! The purchase was filed with the City of Newport on Wednesday with Beacon Rock LLC officially purchasing the property,
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert Returns This Friday

The Newport Navy Choristers, under the direction of Lori McDowell, will present their annual holiday concert the evening of December 10, 2021 at 7:30PM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. The concert will benefit the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a project of Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 15 and under and can be purchased at easternriconservation.org/events/holiday.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

New Bedford Whaling Museum Announces ‘Loomings’ Exhibition with Christopher Volpe

The New Bedford Whaling Museum today announced an upcoming exhibition featuring the work of painter Christopher Volpe that examines humanity’s relationship with nature and draws comparisons between our current oil-driven society and Herman Melville’s dark depictions of the 19th century. Loomings: Christopher Volpe opens on December 11, 2021 and runs through May 8, 2022.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Principal Conductor#The Music School
Newport Buzz

LA Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter Buys Another Multimillion Dollar Newport Estate

According to sources in the know, billionaire Mark Walter has bought a second Bellevue Avenue Estate in Newport, RI. Back in September 2021, we exclusively reported that Walter purchased Clarendon Court for a State of Rhode Island record smashing $30 million. His purchase of the former von Bülow home broke Taylor Swift’s record when she paid $17.75 million for her Watch Hill home in 2013.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

The Annual Holiday Arts Market Returns to the Jamestown Arts Center

The Jamestown Arts Center is getting festive with the return of the annual Holiday Arts Market and a new community project on the interactive outdoor mural wall. Celebrate the holidays and support the work of artists and artisans during the two-day annual Holiday Arts Market at the JAC (18 Valley Street in Jamestown) on Friday, December 10, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 11, 10 am – 4 pm.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

33 Fun Facts About Newport, Rhode Island

1657: Newport operated the first ferry service in the nation. 1673: The White Horse Tavern is built, the oldest tavern building in continuous use in the United States. 1687: Newport was the first city to pass a traffic ordinance. 1699: The Quaker Meeting House is built, Rhode Island’s oldest house...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Short-Handed Bermuda Return Offers Safer, Fun Alternative to Delivery after Newport Bermuda Race

What goes down must come up. And the boats that race to the Onion Patch next June in the 2022 Newport Bermuda Race—the vast majority of them, at least—must make their way back home to the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. To help facilitate a safe and enjoyable journey back, the New York Yacht Club has joined forces with the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and the Cruising Club of America to create the Bermuda Short-Handed Return, a post-NBR race to Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) Colonial Newport: An American Experiment

A documentary exploring the founding and colonial Golden Age of Newport, Rhode Island. If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP John Phillip Corriera

John Phillip Corriera, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1953 in Middletown, Rhode Island. John is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Mary (Silvia) Corriera. John is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, MaryAnn (Methe) Corriera; daughter Christine Corriera; son Matthew Corriera and partner Andrea Munro and son Zach; sister Ann (Corriera) Burke and nephew Sean Burke.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Light Up the Season at the Annual Newport Holiday Illuminated Boat Parade

Sail into the most wonderful time of the year at the Annual Newport Harbor Illuminated Boat Parade on Friday, November 26th, 2021 at 6:00pm. Spectators can view this highly anticipated dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport Harbor’s waterfront from the Newport Yacht Club, Perrotti Park, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, and points around Newport Harbor.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP The Honorable David S. Gordon

David Gordon, the well respected former mayor of Newport and retired banker, died on November 18, 2021 at age 83. He courageously won battles with lung cancer and lymphoma but brain cancer arrived unexpectedly and quickly took his life. Married for 56 years, he leaves his wife Linda, the love of his life and best friend.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Dine Out Sister Company, Erith Outings, To Make $5 Million Investment In Hospitality Industry

Good morning, I’m Anthony Spiratos, I am the Founder & CEO of Newport Dine Out. I am very pleased to make a major new announcement that will positively impact the hospitality industry across the Newport area and our State. My company Newport Dine Out has officially launched a sister company named Erith Outings that will help reshape and revitalize our struggling hospitality industry. www.erithoutings.com.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation Join DEM in Announcing $300,000 Federal Grant Aimed at Strengthening Local RI Seafood Market

Governor Dan McKee, members of the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the launch of a new, year-long seafood marketing and promotion campaign aimed at increasing the consumption and value of Rhode Island seafood in Rhode Island. The campaign will be undertaken by DEM on behalf of the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative, a public-private body whose objective is to support local fishermen and seafood farmers and increase awareness and consumption of locally harvested species by the public. It will be supported with a $300,000 Saltonstall-Kennedy grant awarded to DEM by NOAA Fisheries and begin in January 2022.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy