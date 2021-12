Nettie Dail Minden was born May 8, 1887, and weighed only 2½ pounds. Her parents carried her on a pillow, since she was so small, until she started to grow. Her pioneer parents lived on a farm on the north side of Sheldon. A country school provided her education. Her brother was William E. Minden, called “Ice Bill,” who delivered ice for the Sanitary Ice Co. to people with ice boxes, no refrigerators were available at that time. Kids flocked around him because he gave them slivers of ice to suck on.

