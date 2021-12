The University of Wisconsin football team will be without one of its leaders on defense against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Sixth-year senior safety Collin Wilder will not be able to play in the game, his last in a UW uniform, due to a “very serious” injury. Wilder was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season after racking up 32 tackles (sixth on the team), three interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered. He was instrumental in helping the Badgers snap an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents, picking off a pass and ripping the ball away from a receiver to help UW topple Purdue on the road. Wilder also had two interceptions to help the Badgers hold off Nebraska on Senior Day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO