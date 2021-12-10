VSU student charged with murdering a classmate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have arrested a Virginia State University student in the death of another student at an apartment complex near campus.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, was charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Amissah, a VSU student from Northern Virginia, lives at the University Apartments at Ettrick where the fatal shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, Daniel N. Wharton , 19, of Alexandria, was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wharton was a freshman computer engineering student.

Chesterfield County Police Department

Amissah, who turned himself into police, was being held without bond.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .