NBA

Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable at San Antonio

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barton (illness) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Spurs,...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Will Barton's Status For Nuggets-Spurs Game

Will Barton is listed as questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Denver Nuggets cap road trip with big win over San Antonio Spurs

Denver closed its seven-game road trip on a high note with Nikola Jokic putting up a stellar stat line of 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in a 127-112 win over San Antonio. “It feels great,” Malone said. “I know it might sound crazy for most people but there’s...
NBA
Person
Will Barton
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Tossed in fourth quarter

Jokic was ejected from Monday's game against the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He finished with 28 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-11 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes. Jokic was assessed a double technical foul with...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Davon Reed: Starting with Barton out

Reed will start Saturday's matchup against the Spurs. Reed has appeared in just four games for the Nuggets this season, but he figures to see an increased role along with his start due to the absence of Will Barton (illness). Reed has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 14.8 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Downgraded to questionable

Barton (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Spurs. Barton was initially listed as probable, but his illness is apparently taking a turn in the wrong direction. If he's forced to miss his first game since Nov. 15, more minutes could be in store for Bones Hyland, Vlatko Cancar and others.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Will be true game-time decision

Barton (illness) remains questionable for Monday's game against Washington but didn't take part in morning shootaround, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though Barton remains a game-time decision, it's concerning that he failed to participate in shootaround earlier in the day. The team will likely wait until pregame warmups to provide another update on his status.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Analysis Network

