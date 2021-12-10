Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs played at home at the AT&T Center with another game against the Denver Nuggets. San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 9-16 while Denver's win pulled them up to 13-13.
The Denver Nuggets (13-13) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-16) at AT&T Center. Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021. Denver Nuggets 127, San Antonio Spurs 112 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind. Nikola Jokic, in the midst of his 18-point third-quarter...
Will Barton is listed as questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Denver closed its seven-game road trip on a high note with Nikola Jokic putting up a stellar stat line of 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in a 127-112 win over San Antonio. “It feels great,” Malone said. “I know it might sound crazy for most people but there’s...
Jokic was ejected from Monday's game against the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He finished with 28 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-11 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes. Jokic was assessed a double technical foul with...
Reed will start Saturday's matchup against the Spurs. Reed has appeared in just four games for the Nuggets this season, but he figures to see an increased role along with his start due to the absence of Will Barton (illness). Reed has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 14.8 minutes.
The Denver Nuggets (12-13) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV. How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs. Game...
Barton (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Spurs. Barton was initially listed as probable, but his illness is apparently taking a turn in the wrong direction. If he's forced to miss his first game since Nov. 15, more minutes could be in store for Bones Hyland, Vlatko Cancar and others.
Barton (illness) remains questionable for Monday's game against Washington but didn't take part in morning shootaround, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though Barton remains a game-time decision, it's concerning that he failed to participate in shootaround earlier in the day. The team will likely wait until pregame warmups to provide another update on his status.
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and Steph Curry is 33-years-old, so they should go all in.
The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have nine players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Magic youngster Wendell Carter Jr. had his glasses broken after they were hit by the ball. Part of the glasses wound up right in front of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took the opportunity to try it on.
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have made a lot of waves recently. Freedom has made it clear what he thinks of James as it pertains to the 17-time All-Star’s ties to China through Nike. James has stated that he doesn’t believe Freedom is worth his “energy.”
Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
Comments / 0