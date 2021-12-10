Two of a Kind: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson had ‘We Babies’ matching tattoos

"Make Me (Cry)" singer Noah Cyrus added a new tattoo of a spider and its web on Monday night in New York City, Oct. 7, 2019. Ariana Grande via Instagram

Who knew Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson were such kindred spirits?

The pop music wild child appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday alongside her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve” co-host Pete Davidson, where she revealed their years-long connection.

The millennial duo, who haven’t been romantically linked, share a bond is so strong that they had matching “We Babies” tattoos — which came about from a snap decision made after appearing in the “Saturday Night Live” sketch “The Baby Step” together in 2017.

“We made this ‘SNL’ sketch where we were babies that were rapping,” Davidson told host Jimmy Fallon.

“It was a very dark time in our lives,” the lanky funnyman, who has been romantically linked to Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsdale , joked.

Cyrus added, “We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine.”

“And at the end of it all,” Cyrus continued, “our excuse for it all, you know, Larry David said, “What is going on?’ and we said, ‘We babies.’ And for some reason looked at each other and it was like, that’s a great tattoo.”

And while the former “Hannah Montana” star still wears her twinning ink with pride on her foot, the “King of Staten Island” actor had his burned off — as he’s in the process of removing is excessive body art.

Cyrus isn’t fazed by his decision, that’s why she invited him to join her for the upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve show.

She described him as “the funniest, coolest, hunkiest guy in the world.”

As far as what audiences can expect as they ring in 2022, the “Wrecking Ball” powerhouse offered: “I’m going to have no clothes on per usual. He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked and together, we got a show.”

And always one to ham it up for the cameras and audiences, she closed “The Tonight Show” with a tongue-in-cheek cover of “It Should’ve Been Me,” in which she teased Davidson about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Cyrus remixed the lyrics to “It should have been me / Pete, how did you do this to me?”